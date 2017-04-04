Daimler And Bosch Team Up For Fully Autonomous Cars By 2020

Daimler
, the German corporation that owns Mercedes-Benz
and smart, has signed a partnership with Bosch, a leading supplier from the same country.
They want to offer fully automated driving automobiles and driverless vehicles to the general public by 2020. The agreement between the two partners involves developing software, algorithms, and hardware for autonomous driving systems
that will reach SAE Level 4 and Level 5 specifications.
Those of you who know a thing or two about autonomous cars, the SAE Level 4 of autonomy
involves a vehicle that is fully automated and can drive from one point to another with a human driver on board who does not have to do anything. He or she has conventional controls available, but intervention will not be needed in any situation.
The SAE Level 5 of autonomy involves an automobile that can drive itself
anytime, does not require a human to be operated on public roads, and does not even come with controls for regular driving.
This may seem impossible to some, but Google is already testing prototypes of vehicles that do not have any conventional or alternative controls for driving.
Bosch
and Daimler want to integrate their technologies into the cities of tomorrow, and their goal is to improve the way traffic works. In other words, once cars will be connected to each other, they will “know” if a road is blocked, crowded, or entirely open, and will be able to select a better route than any human.
Moreover, autonomous cars will be capable of avoiding accidents that human drivers cannot prevent, and they will also come with technology that will not allow them to get into the situations that often lead to crashing when people are driving.
Speeding in a city will never happen with driverless cars, and they will also never run a red light, apply their brakes suddenly, and much more.
Daimler also mentions cars that will be parked in an area of town, and they will get to their passengers after being requested using an app on their smartphones. That sounds like a good idea to eliminate congestion in some areas of many cities.