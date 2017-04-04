Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Flaunts Active Aero in First Spyshots

Lamborghini
has begun testing a Huracan Performante Spyder, which can be seen in our very first spy photos entering the Audi test facility on Rudolf Diesel Street. It's not surprising at all that the Italians (they could be German, but we're speaking figuratively) are working on a convertible version of their track tool.
It's been less than a month since the regular Performante
hit the stands at the Geneva Motor Show. Leaving the controversy around Nurburgring lap time aside, the hardcore Huracan is undoubtedly the best series-production V10 supercar out there, and people just want the best. But because many Lamborghini customers come from Miami or California, a topless track tool somehow makes sense.
Do people care about Nurburgring lap records for convertible supercars? We do, and that's because the Porsche 918
came with a roof you could remove. But for most, this will simply be the more expensive Huracan with the wing on the back.
Many things will be the same, like the 7-speed gearbox, the AWD
, and the 5.2-liter V10, plus 30 more horsepower, of course.
Around the back of this prototype, you can see a couple of higher mounted exhaust tips. When the camouflage is removed, most of the rear fascia will be draped in forged carbon fiber. Around the front, we can see the new design.
“ALA,” Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva is a new technology that allows the car to manage the air flow, giving additional downforce. So there's some rather tricky stuff in there.
Like the Supperleggera, it's also a little lighter than the standard model. We don't know the precise weight of the Spyder, but it should be around 40 kilos less. It’s also likely that the car will maintain the Performante coupe’s 202 mph top speed and 2.9-second 0-62mph time as the standard Huracan models do that too.
But we think the experience will be dominated by the price, the exclusivity and the experience. An open-top Lamborghini with a forged carbon interior and new race exhaust is bound to be like no other.