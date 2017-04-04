autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Flaunts Active Aero in First Spyshots

 
4 Apr 2017, 14:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Lamborghini has begun testing a Huracan Performante Spyder, which can be seen in our very first spy photos entering the Audi test facility on Rudolf Diesel Street. It's not surprising at all that the Italians (they could be German, but we're speaking figuratively) are working on a convertible version of their track tool.
It's been less than a month since the regular Performante hit the stands at the Geneva Motor Show. Leaving the controversy around Nurburgring lap time aside, the hardcore Huracan is undoubtedly the best series-production V10 supercar out there, and people just want the best. But because many Lamborghini customers come from Miami or California, a topless track tool somehow makes sense.

Do people care about Nurburgring lap records for convertible supercars? We do, and that's because the Porsche 918 came with a roof you could remove. But for most, this will simply be the more expensive Huracan with the wing on the back.

Many things will be the same, like the 7-speed gearbox, the AWD, and the 5.2-liter V10, plus 30 more horsepower, of course.

Around the back of this prototype, you can see a couple of higher mounted exhaust tips. When the camouflage is removed, most of the rear fascia will be draped in forged carbon fiber. Around the front, we can see the new design.

“ALA,” Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva is a new technology that allows the car to manage the air flow, giving additional downforce. So there's some rather tricky stuff in there.

Like the Supperleggera, it's also a little lighter than the standard model. We don't know the precise weight of the Spyder, but it should be around 40 kilos less. It’s also likely that the car will maintain the Performante coupe’s 202 mph top speed and 2.9-second 0-62mph time as the standard Huracan models do that too.

But we think the experience will be dominated by the price, the exclusivity and the experience. An open-top Lamborghini with a forged carbon interior and new race exhaust is bound to be like no other.
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder lamborghini huracan performante spyshots Huracan Lamborghini
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84