2017 Ford GT Has Five Drive Modes, One Is Meant To Reach Its Top Speed

 
28 Mar 2017
Ford’s fastest production car ever made, the new GT, has a top speed of 216 mph (348 km/h), but you cannot reach it unless you select a particular driving mode.
The all-new Ford GT comes with a total of five driving modes, and two of those are meant to be employed in limited conditions. One of the options is called V-Max, and it is the only one where the driver gets to access the full top speed of the GT.

Switching to it requires the vehicle to be standing still, with the Park gear selected, and the same applies to the “Track” mode.

The difference between V-Max and Track is the way that the active aerodynamic elements are being used. The former conceals items for less drag, but keeps the stability control system active to prevent a high-speed crash.

The track mode closes the front air intakes, deploys the rear wing, and activates a unique configuration for the stability control and traction control.

Any selection will alter suspension stiffness, throttle calibration, transmission operation, ride height, and other settings. The other three modes are self-explanatory. The car starts in “Normal,” and it is the one meant for regular driving duties.

Launch control is only available in the Normal setting. Traction control cannot be turned off completely, and the same applies to the electronic stability control, which might be for the best (cue Mustang crash-relates jokes).

Drivers who want more performance can change to Sport, while unfavorable weather conditions can be answered with the “Wet” option. The latter allows a comfort setting for the dampers, deactivating the anti-lag system, and changes the speed where the rear wing gets raised (90 mph or 144 km/h).

Switching between these pre-defined configurations is easy, and the driver does it with a knob that is placed on the steering wheel, similar to Ferrari’s Manettino dial. Regardless of the driving setup selected, the air brake is activated during “moderate braking” at speeds of over 75 mph (120 km/h).
