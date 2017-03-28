autoevolution
2018 Nissan Leaf Spied Testing In Europe, Still Very Camouflaged

 
Somewhere in Spain, the peeps over at Nissan have started testing the all-new Leaf in pre-production form. Just like the U.S.-spec prototype spied before it, it’s fully clad in camouflage clothing to keep prying eyes and carparazzi away.
The way the masking tape is applied up front reveals the grille’s outline a whole lot better than before, drawing inspiration from Nissan’s IDS Concept. The sharp headlights are complemented by a pair of fog lights, while the front wheels give the impression that Nissan shortened the overhang for a beefier stance. At the back, however, it appears that the eco-friendly Leaf got a bit wider than before.

Overall, it’s not bad. The proportions are superior to the first-generation Leaf’s, with the C-pillar giving the new model a more dramatic profile. And speaking of the C-pillar, the thick camouflage in that area might hide a door handle inspired by that of the all-new Micra. Then again, there’s also a handle on the door itself, just under the window. Whatever. Looking at the interior, you’ll notice two things.

One: this is a right-hand drive prototype; and Two: the front quarter windows are that bit larger than the ones of the outgoing model. The dashboard, I’m afraid, is fully covered, so it’s virtually impossible to make out what changes were made in there. And on that note, wanna guess what hides under the skin of the new Leaf?

There’s not much official info on what Nissan has been up, but we do know that a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery is in the offing. It’s very likely the Japanese automaker will offer the said battery as an alternative to the regular unit. Bearing in mind the 2017 Leaf comes exclusively with a 30 kWh pack, that might be the regular pack in question. Range, meanwhile, is expected to go up to 250 miles or thereabout.

It will be interesting to see if Nissan’s new-generation battery technology will see the Leaf Mk2 overshadow the Chevrolet Bolt, which is the most hyped EV at the present moment. At least until Tesla starts producing the Model 3, that is.
