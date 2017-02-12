2018 Nissan Leaf Spied, It's More Car-Like Than The First Generation

Before the Model S became the bestseller it is today, the Leaf ruled the EV world. Even today, the little Nissan that could prides itself on great value for money and a 30 kWh lithium-ion battery
that offers no more than 107 miles of EPA-rated range.
And that’s the problem, you know. 107 miles or 172 kilometers is too little in this day and age, especially when compared to the Chevy Bolt and the 2017 Renault Zoe
. The Leaf also happens to be getting on a bit. Without regard to the frog-like face, the exterior styling is that of a vehicle introduced in 2010.
Everything’s about to change for the better, though. Rumored to debut late in 2017 for the 2018 model year, the all-new Leaf will replace its venerable predecessor with better styling and more range. Regarding aesthetics, well, just look at the thing. Even with plenty of camouflage masking its figure, there’s no denying Nissan decided to play it safe. Hence, the 2018 Nissan Leaf is more car-like than the model it replaces. Upon closer inspection, you’ll also notice elements inspired by the automaker’s IDS Concept
.
Presented at the 2015 Tokyo Auto Show, the IDS served as an influence for the taillights and front fascia. The high roofline isn’t exactly the greatest recipe for creating a good-looking EV
, but more headroom for the rear passengers is a plus point in its own right. Those steelies, however, have to go. And they’ll sure go, chiefly because the Leaf is going upmarket.
It was late 2014 when Carlos Ghosn, the head of the Renault-Nissan alliance, announced that a 250-mile battery is in the offing from the Japanese side of the consortium. If that turns out to be the case for the 2018 Nissan Leaf, then Ghosn was talking about a 60 kWh battery
. It’s not known at the present moment if the 60 kWh pack will be standard or an option slotted above a lesser unit, but still, that’s a lot of juice for a compact-sized hatchback.
Simple arithmetics reveal the 2018 Nissan Leaf with the 60 kWh battery will offer double the range of the 2017 model year with the half-sized pack. More to the point, 214 miles or 344 kilometers on a full charge. If Nissan
manages to drop the curb weight, then more range is possible. While on the subject of more range, don’t forget that improvement to the all-electric powertrain and battery cell technology are other range boosters worth considering.
Ghosn's 250-mile mark doesn't seem to be wishful thinking after all.