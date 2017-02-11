Nissan Rogue Gets X-Wing Treatment For Chicago Auto Show

Nissan unveiled a customized Rogue
at this year’s Chicago Auto Show, and it bears Star Wars inspiration.
The Rogue we are writing about is a one-off made to showcase at the event, and it has been transformed into an X-Wing. For those of you that are not Star Wars fans, an X-Wing is a starcraft, and Luke Skywalker piloted one of them to destroy the Death Star.
Nissan
’s SUV
was fitted with thrusters, an R2 droid unit, blacked-out rims, beefy tires, and a set of blasters. The customization included a custom paint job, as you can observe.
There’s no word on interior modifications, but they do not matter that much since this is an exhibit meant to be shown at various events.
The excellent paint job was done by hand by talented artists, and the droid on the roof moves, lights up, and can also make sounds. It was designed to attract visitors to the stand, and to show what a road-going X-Wing could look if it were built by Nissan.
If you are wondering why Nissan would commission the customization of a 2017 Rogue to make it look a part of the Star Wars franchise, the answer is simple. The Japanese automaker has a partnership with Lucasfilm, and the company even had a massive inflatable Death Star on its stand at the Chicago Auto Show.
Attendees could even see Storm Troopers on the stand, which is all part of a cunning marketing plan to get more people into theaters to see Star Wars Rogue One, while also bringing customers in Nissan showrooms. In the latter case, Nissan offers a special edition of the 2017 Rogue, which is called Star Wars edition.
Unlike the Rogue X-Wing, the Rogue Star Wars
model is available at Nissan’s dealers in the USA, and loyal fans of the franchise have already purchased theirs.
The partnership between Nissan and Lucasfilm
was signed last spring, and it will continue until the end of April 2017, so we should see more Nissan creations inspired by the franchise.