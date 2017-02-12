Compact SUV Comparison Finds BMW X1 Is Better Than Mercedes GLA and Audi Q3

Let's get one thing out of the way: this review is true for Europe, and it might even apply to markets like Australia and parts of Asia. However, in America, the little 4x4s don't have what's called an engine range and the prices will sway the outcome.





By "cut from the same cloth," we mean that all three are now based on front-wheel drive platforms, with BMW accepting that practicality is more important than the RWD that made the brand famous. And they've gained a lot from this change, with the X1 probably being the best thing to come out from the UKL platform.



The Audi Q3 is a great car... by 2012 standards. But just like the A6 or A8, it's let down by the outdated interior. We've all seen what Virtual Cockpit is like and we can't buy an Audi without it. It has some redeeming features, though, like the admirable comfort of the suspension. Carwow briefly talks about that subject, but also criticize the small trunk.



Weirdly, the Mercedes badge doesn't save the GLA from a shameful third place. The best feature of this car is the exterior styling, especially from the back. But we know this isn't for everybody.



Regarding engines, it's usually the more modern one that's the best. Indeed, the X1 is smooth, refined and even though this particular TDI .



Lastly, Mercedes gave the team a GLA 250 4Matic to test, probably knowing that all the diesel-powered models are way too rough. The 2.1-liter is the biggest chink in the armor, and we're surprised they didn't change that during the recent facelift.



