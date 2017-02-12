autoevolution

Compact SUV Comparison Finds BMW X1 Is Better Than Mercedes GLA and Audi Q3

 
12 Feb 2017, 0:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Let's get one thing out of the way: this review is true for Europe, and it might even apply to markets like Australia and parts of Asia. However, in America, the little 4x4s don't have what's called an engine range and the prices will sway the outcome.
Looking at the ancient Audi Q3, the hatchback-like GLA and the all-new BMW X1 together is cool. You begin to realize that they are cut from the same cloth, but the GLA and Q3 were developed when the market wasn't yet mature.

By "cut from the same cloth," we mean that all three are now based on front-wheel drive platforms, with BMW accepting that practicality is more important than the RWD that made the brand famous. And they've gained a lot from this change, with the X1 probably being the best thing to come out from the UKL platform.

The Audi Q3 is a great car... by 2012 standards. But just like the A6 or A8, it's let down by the outdated interior. We've all seen what Virtual Cockpit is like and we can't buy an Audi without it. It has some redeeming features, though, like the admirable comfort of the suspension. Carwow briefly talks about that subject, but also criticize the small trunk.

Weirdly, the Mercedes badge doesn't save the GLA from a shameful third place. The best feature of this car is the exterior styling, especially from the back. But we know this isn't for everybody.

Regarding engines, it's usually the more modern one that's the best. Indeed, the X1 is smooth, refined and even though this particular xDrive25d packs 231 horsepower, it still returns about 40 mpg in this test, which is great. The Audi does just a smidge better, but I think it's equipped with an average 150 PS 2.0 TDI.

Lastly, Mercedes gave the team a GLA 250 4Matic to test, probably knowing that all the diesel-powered models are way too rough. The 2.1-liter is the biggest chink in the armor, and we're surprised they didn't change that during the recent facelift.

Audi Q3 Mercedes GLA bmw x1
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78