YouTuber Proves Lamborghini Diablo Does Have Nissan Headlights

If you really know cars, you should be able to tell what they are just by looking at their headlights. But there are rare cases when they look the same in this department. So could the legend that the Lamborghini Diablo actually uses Nissan headlights be true?





We want to tell you that it's all a load of bull. But just like Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, we're often surprised that some myths are true. Lamborghini did use Nissan headlights for the Diablo after all! Just kidding, we knew that, but the video is still an eye-opener.



In my mind, the sexiest Diablo is the pre-Audi era model without the wing. Of course, a purple SV isn't too bad either if it keeps the pop-up headlights.



However, the company gave the Diablo a mid-life facelift in 1999 and wanted flush-fitting lights. Lamborghini developed its own design but could not get it to pass the requirements of the Department of Transportation. Pressed for time, they borrowed a system from the 300ZX Z32 under license from Nissan.



So if you have a 300ZX, you can now tell people with confidence that your car has Lamborghini headlights. Also, if you know a guy who just crashed his Diablo facelift, try selling him a set of Nissan lights because he believes Lambo will charge him $3,000 for something you can buy off eBay for $100.



The Diablo also shares the Hella 4169 taillights with things like the Zonda S and the Saleen S7. Back then, Lamborghini really was a company that cut corners in a visible way. But if you strip many components of the new Huracan, you'll find Audi logos. It's just that everything is covered up better than in those days.



I'm glad we got that out of the way. But does anybody own an



YouTuber Rob Dahm owns a Diablo and gets asked about the lights all the time. His short 3-minute video could be considered one of the biggest myth busting moments in modern car internet history.We want to tell you that it's all a load of bull. But just like Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, we're often surprised that some myths are true. Lamborghini did use Nissan headlights for the Diablo after all! Just kidding, we knew that, but the video is still an eye-opener.In my mind, the sexiest Diablo is the pre-Audi era model without the wing. Of course, a purple SV isn't too bad either if it keeps the pop-up headlights.However, the company gave the Diablo a mid-life facelift in 1999 and wanted flush-fitting lights. Lamborghini developed its own design but could not get it to pass the requirements of the Department of Transportation. Pressed for time, they borrowed a system from the 300ZX Z32 under license from Nissan.So if you have a 300ZX, you can now tell people with confidence that your car has Lamborghini headlights. Also, if you know a guy who just crashed his Diablo facelift, try selling him a set of Nissan lights because he believes Lambo will charge him $3,000 for something you can buy off eBay for $100.The Diablo also shares the Hella 4169 taillights with things like the Zonda S and the Saleen S7. Back then, Lamborghini really was a company that cut corners in a visible way. But if you strip many components of the new Huracan, you'll find Audi logos. It's just that everything is covered up better than in those days.I'm glad we got that out of the way. But does anybody own an Alfa Romeo Disco Volante and a Ferrari 599? I just want to know if they have the same headlights too.