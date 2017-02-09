Nissan Midnight Edition Package Now Available On Six Core Models

How can an automaker up the ante of a regular car such as the Nissan Sentra
? Some fancy alloys, a few swanky exterior touches, and extra specialness for the cabin is the answer to that. And as the Midnight Edition name implies, this aesthetic pack is meant to own the night with exclusive black detailing.
Once only offered on the Maxima SR, Midnight Edition has been expanded to no less than six Nissans.
The Sentra SR with Midnight Edition clothing, for example, features 17-inch black alloys wheels, black side mirrors, a black rear spoiler, and optional Midnight Edition floor mats. Available for cars painted in Red Alert, Super Black, Aspen White, and Gun Metallic, the package designed for the Sentra costs $490.
The higher you go on the Nissan lineup, the package gets more expensive. The Midnight Edition
holds an MSRP of $990 in the Altima SR’s case. For the Maxima SR, that’s $1,195. In the sport utility vehicle range, Midnight Edition retails from $990 for the Rogue and $1,195 for the Murano and Pathfinder. As expected, the Pathfinder gets the most equipment, including 20-inch wheels, satin chrome rear bumper protector, and a set of illuminated kick plates.
“The idea of expanding the availability of the Midnight Edition package was driven by customers who loved the blackout treatment on Maxima SR and asked for it to be available on other popular Nissan vehicles,”
explains Christian Meunier, the senior vice president of Nissan sales & marketing and operations in the United States
of America. “The six models offering Midnight Edition packages account for more than 75 percent of our U.S. sales, so we think they will find a receptive audience.”
Compared to equivalent models with similar equipment priced separately, the Midnight Edition package offers discounts of up to $1,300. But then again, value for money pales in comparison to how much coolness the Midnight Edition package imbues into run-of-the-mill cars such as the Sentra.