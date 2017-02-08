autoevolution

Nissan Showcases Titan Pro-4X and Titan XD With Off-Road Options

 
8 Feb 2017, 8:33 UTC ·
by
Introduced for the 2016 model year, the new Nissan Titan is one of the most interesting additions to the full-size pickup class. In Titan XD form, it manages to blur the line between a light- and a heavy-duty pickup thanks to a heavy-duty frame and an engine that churns out lots of torque: the 5.0L Cummins V8 turbo diesel.
The DOHC 32-valve powerplant offers 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet (752 Nm), which is duly welcome for those who need to tow and haul a lot. in XD S Single Cab 4x2 configuration with the Convenience and Utility Package, the diesel-powered truck is capable of towing 12,650 pounds. What’s more, the Cummins engine offers better mileage than the gas-powered base engine.

It’s rather clear, then, that the Nissan Titan XD can hold its own as a work truck. But does it have what it takes to be a lifestyle-oriented pickup as well? Based on how neat these project trucks look, it’d say that’s an affirmative. Modified by Nissan by using genuine parts and accessories, these two embody what OEM personalization is all about. The Titan XD with the Nissan-designed bed extender and bed divider certainly ticks all the right boxes.

"The Titan XD, with its available Cummins 5.0L V8 turbo diesel engine, is a powerful platform that calls out for customization," explains Fred Diaz, the division vice president and general manager of Nissan’s North America Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles division "We're pleased to offer Titan XD owners so many ways to personalize their vehicles and also excited more and more companies are supporting Titan with aftermarket parts and accessories." Non-XD Nissan Titan haven’t been forgotten, though.

Besides the readily-available genuine accessories, the pictured Titan Pro-4X project truck includes modifications such as a lift kit that one-ups things by 1.5 inches at the front and 1 inch at the rear, Nismo cat-back exhaust system, Hankook Dynapro ATM 285x55 20" tires, and a Trifecta tonneau cover.
Nissan Titan pickup Nissan TITAN XD US Nissan 2017 Chicago Auto Show
 
