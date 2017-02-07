autoevolution

Nissan Navara Owners Request Recall Campaign For Chassis Rust Issue

 
Nissan has been requested to recall the D40 generation of the Navara pickup truck because of an issue that may lead to the chassis breaking in two.
The problem came to public attention following a report in British media, where an owner complained that his vehicle snapped while towing a caravan.

The 50-year-old owner contacted The Sun in an attempt to convince Nissan that the second-generation Navara should receive a recall to eliminate the risk of cracking the chassis.

A Facebook group has been established, and over 18,000 people have joined it. Evidently, not all of them have suffered from the issue with the chassis breaking in half because of the cracks that could appear from rusting.

According to claims made by Attwood Solicitors, approximately 35,000 units are affected in the United Kingdom, while 193,000 pickup trucks sold worldwide might suffer from this issue.

It is fair to note that the chassis breaking in half does not happen overnight, as the vehicle must first experience rust behind its cabin, and then the material would have to develop cracks that could lead to breaking under load.

Nissan has made the D40 Navara between 2004 and 2015, and the company has already replied to The Sun that it is taking action to help the affected owners, as well as the customers that have not experienced this problem.

Concerned clients can contact Nissan to arrange a free inspection, and the Japanese brand could offer repairs if a fault is found. The same report noted that vehicles build between 2004 and 2008 are the most likely to suffer from this misfortune.

Nissan representatives also stated that the company learned about this issue a year ago, and that it is not as widespread as it seemed. Furthermore, the makers of the Navara say that they have looked into the situation ever since, and that they have several options in place to support its clients.
