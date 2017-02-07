2017 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid Goes On Sale In Europe

Priced from €37,550 in Germany and £36,395 in the UK, the 2017 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid is finally on sale in Europe. Pure electric range
doubled compared to the preceding generation.
According to Toyota, the 2017 Prius Plug-In Hybrid
can travel “over 50 kilometers,”
while maximum speed increased from 85 to 135 km/h. It’s a huge leap compared to the preceding Prius Plug-In Hybrid, though this is but the start of the goodies list.
The secret to this boost in electric range is the battery
on the one hand, and the Dual Motor Drive System on the other. More specifically, the lithium-ion battery now features a capacity of 8.8 kWh, while the hybrid powertrain features a one-way gear within the transaxle. The said component allows the generator to act as a second electric motor.
Great handling is not something a car guy would expect from this type of vehicle, but the Prius Plug-In Hybrid
is supported by a body that is 60% more rigid that before. Toyota is also bragging about a 13% reduction in roll rate, which is not bad for a car that knocks on the door of 1.5 tons (unladen weight).
Toyota
Safety Sense comes as standard on the entry-level model, including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning with steering control. An 8.0-inch touchscreen is also standard, as is a head-up display and two 4.2-inch TFT information screens. Sat-nav, Bluetooth, wireless phone charging, and a rearview camera are other key features worth noting. The solar roof, however, is an optional extra reserved for the uppermost trim levels.
On the ICE front, a 1.8-liter four-cylinder will have to make do with 98 PS (97 horsepower) and 142 Nm (105 lb-ft) of torque. Using a Type II Mennekes
connector, the Prius Plug-In Hybrid can be juiced up to 65% capacity in two hours. Using a home plug socket, 65% charge is doable in 3 hours and 10 minutes.
Toyota offers five years or 100,000 miles of warranty for the Prius Plug-In Hybrid, whichever of the two comes first. In the UK, first customer deliveries for the eco-friendly model are scheduled for March 1.