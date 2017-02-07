autoevolution

2017 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid Goes On Sale In Europe

 
7 Feb 2017, 16:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Priced from €37,550 in Germany and £36,395 in the UK, the 2017 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid is finally on sale in Europe. Pure electric range doubled compared to the preceding generation.
According to Toyota, the 2017 Prius Plug-In Hybrid can travel “over 50 kilometers,” while maximum speed increased from 85 to 135 km/h. It’s a huge leap compared to the preceding Prius Plug-In Hybrid, though this is but the start of the goodies list.

The secret to this boost in electric range is the battery on the one hand, and the Dual Motor Drive System on the other. More specifically, the lithium-ion battery now features a capacity of 8.8 kWh, while the hybrid powertrain features a one-way gear within the transaxle. The said component allows the generator to act as a second electric motor.

Great handling is not something a car guy would expect from this type of vehicle, but the Prius Plug-In Hybrid is supported by a body that is 60% more rigid that before. Toyota is also bragging about a 13% reduction in roll rate, which is not bad for a car that knocks on the door of 1.5 tons (unladen weight).

Toyota Safety Sense comes as standard on the entry-level model, including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning with steering control. An 8.0-inch touchscreen is also standard, as is a head-up display and two 4.2-inch TFT information screens. Sat-nav, Bluetooth, wireless phone charging, and a rearview camera are other key features worth noting. The solar roof, however, is an optional extra reserved for the uppermost trim levels.

On the ICE front, a 1.8-liter four-cylinder will have to make do with 98 PS (97 horsepower) and 142 Nm (105 lb-ft) of torque. Using a Type II Mennekes connector, the Prius Plug-In Hybrid can be juiced up to 65% capacity in two hours. Using a home plug socket, 65% charge is doable in 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Toyota offers five years or 100,000 miles of warranty for the Prius Plug-In Hybrid, whichever of the two comes first. In the UK, first customer deliveries for the eco-friendly model are scheduled for March 1.
2017 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid price toyota prius plug-in hybrid UK Toyota Prius Europe Toyota
press release
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68