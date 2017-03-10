2018 Nissan Leaf To Debut In September, Goes On Sale Before Year’s End

Good news! Nissan’s perennial electric car, the Leaf
, is going to be replaced by an all-new generation. The 2018 model year will up the ante for Nissan
’s best-selling EV, with the global reveal slated for September 2017. The retail sales in the U.S., on the other hand, will commence before the end of 2017.
It was about time for the Leaf to get a complete overhaul if you think about it. Not only is it bested by the likes of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt, but the compact-sized electric vehicle celebrates its 7th anniversary in 2017. And in car years, that’s a lot. Even if the 30 kWh battery
became the standard for the Leaf, the EPA-rated range of up to 107 miles (172 kilometers) is yesterday’s news.
The styling, which is cutesy and weird at the same time, could use a little bit of added zest too. Based on the production-ready prototype the shutterbugs caught on camera last month, the 2018 Nissan Leaf
will be more regular car-like in appearance, with some cues borrowed from the IDS Concept of 2015.
Speaking to Green Car Reports
, Nissan North America's director of electric-vehicle marketing and sales strategy confirmed that the second-generation Leaf is on its way. Brian Maragno further let it slip that “the all-new Leaf will exceed expectations in range, technology, design, and value."
About range, well, Nissan intends to shoehorn a 60 kWh battery in there. The thing is, it’s still not known if 60 kWh will become the norm or be available as an option.
On the subject of range, doubling the current model’s range gives us 214 miles (344 kilometers)
from 60 kWh. That’s only in theory, though. Bear in mind Nissan will definitely use better cell technology for the Leaf’s battery, which will push the EPA-rated range up by a few tens of miles. Will it beat the Bolt’s 238 miles (383 kilometers)? Better wait and see what happens.
The 2018 Nissan Leaf is also the recipient of Nissan’s ProPilot technology
, enabling some autonomous capabilities under certain driving conditions. That being said, September can’t come soon enough.