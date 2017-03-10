autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Bridge Caves In Over A14 Highway In Italy, Infrastructure Ministry Opens Inquiry

 
10 Mar 2017, 9:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Following a similar incident from October 2016, when a man died crushed in his car by a bridge collapse on SS36 between Milan and Lecco, Italian media reports that another bridge has collapsed in the country of supercars, fashion, and very yummy cuisine.
The dreadful accident happened on the A14 highway, at kilometer 235 + 800, between Loreto and Ancona. Bridge number 167 is the culprit of this tragedy, involving a temporary structure that was supporting the bridge. The two dead were a husband and wife originally from the Italian province of Ascoli Piceno, whose Nissan Qashqai couldn’t support the weight of the crumbling overpass.

The three injured were construction workers, who were taken to the hospital in Ancona and are reported to be stable. According to officials, there is a reason why this tragedy has happened. Repubblica notes that the temporary structure supporting the overpass wasn’t sturdy enough, prompting the head of the Marche region to comment that “these things should not occur.”

Italy’s Minister of Infrastructure and Transport signed a decree that appoints a commission to analyze how did this catastrophe happen and who will take responsibility for the collapsed bridge and victims. “We cooperate with the judiciary branch for a quick determination of liability and truth,” said Graziano Delrio, also showing condolences to the victims on behalf of the government.

When all is said and done, there’s another side to this story that shouldn’t be left out. First and foremost, Italy’s infrastructure is wearing down due to years of economic stagnation, with the country’s output roughly the same as it was back in the late ‘90s. In truth, the economy has barely grown since Italy had entered the eurozone in 1999. The IMF highlights that Europe’s third-biggest economy may not recover from the 2008 financial crisis until the mid-2020s.

Then there’s the problem of earthquakes. Italy’s mountainous central region is the epicenter of the quakes, and the Marche region is really close by. The big quake of 2016 that affected most of central Italy affected many towns in Marche, an event that also took its toll on the area’s infrastructure.



Italy bridge highway Europe
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78