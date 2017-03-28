autoevolution
Discovery SVX Incoming, Land Rover Stands True To Its Off-Road Roots

 
Just about a year ago, give or take a single day, it came to our attention that Land Rover plans on giving the third-generation Discovery the off-road treatment of off-road aficionados. More recently, a new report points toward a similar outcome for the Discovery 5, and indeed, the SVO division is thrilled by this sort of proposition.
“I can’t tell you what the SV version of the Discovery will be like but in my mind it will be in between Paris Dakar and Camel Trophy,” said John Edwards, the head honcho of Special Vehicle Operations. “Somewhere in there is a product waiting to get out,” he told Auto Express, and it’s pretty obvious he’s referring to the SVX.

SVX is a name Land Rover used for the ultimate variant of the Defender. And it is definitely worthy of its ‘ultimate’ label, especially due to the fact there’s a small but select following for this kind of machine. The same will be the case with the Disco, which is ordinarily a family hauler with a premium feel and seating for up to seven.

In SVX or whatever-it-will-be-called attire, the Discovery will turn into something I believe Land Rover would call an adventure vehicle. Think chunky tires, a fancy roof rack, LED spotlights, extra underbody protection, these sort of things. The rough-and-ready persona will be carried on inside, where the SVO division is likely to up the visual ante with special touches not available in the regular Disco.

On the subject of engines, it’s anybody’s guess if Land Rover will go for the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 or the 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6. Either way, those two mills are appropriately potent for holding their own when the going gets rough. It remains to be seen, however, if there’s more to be milked out of the Discovery’s four-wheel-drive system, which is as high-tech as 4WD gets in this day and age.

D’you know, however, what would make the Discovery 5 absolutely terrific (and terrifying)? A big bad supercharged V8 from the Jaguar F-Type SVR.
