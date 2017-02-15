autoevolution

2017 Land Rover Discovery Starts Rolling Into UK Dealer Lots

 
15 Feb 2017
by
Presented at the 2016 Paris Motor Show in September, the all-new Land Rover Discovery is finally ready to go on sale in the United Kingdom. Pricing for the mid-size SUV on its home turf starts from £43,495 for the 2.0-liter diesel with the S trim level.
Let’s talk engines first. The entry-level unit is a 240 PS (237 bhp) and 500 Nm turbo diesel, which is connected from the get-go to an eight-speed automatic developed by ZF. As for performance, 8.0 seconds to 60 mph and a maximum velocity of 121 mph will have to make do. 43.5 mpg combined is the best the Ingenium-series 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine has to offer in this application.

Up next, the Ford-developed AJD V6 develops 258 PS (254 bhp) and 600 Nm of torque from 3.0 liters displacement. Pricing for the oil-chugging six-cylinder under the hood of the 2017 Land Rover Discovery starts from £50,995 OTR.

Last, but certainly not least, the 3.0-liter Si6 supercharged engine is pretty much the same powerplant you’ll find in the Jaguar XE in 3.0 S/C flavor. With 340 PS (335 bhp) and 450 Nm, it can thrust the Discovery to 60 mph in just 6.9 seconds. It’s quite a drinker, though: 26 mpg on the combined cycle.

Five trim levels are available in total for the UK-spec Land Rover Discovery of the 2017 model year variety: S, SE, HSE, and HSE Luxury. In regard to standard features, the base model features cloth seats, 19-inch five-spoke Style 5021 alloy wheels, 8.0-inch touchscreen, halogen headlights, 6-speaker sound system, powered tailgate, autonomous emergency braking, and so on.

If you want LED headlights and LED signature lighting, the SE (£49,495 for the 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine) offers exactly that. For LED headlights with auto high beam assist, you’re looking at the HSE Luxury, which costs £62,695 at the very least. As for the most expensive Discovery your pounds sterling can buy, that’d be £65,695 before ticking off any option from the list.

In the United States, the all-new Discovery kicks off at $49,990 for the 3.0-liter LR-V6 Supercharged and $58,950 for the 3.0-liter LR-TD6 Diesel.
