Ehang 184 Autonomous Aerial Vehicle To Become Flying Taxi In Dubai

Confirmed by RTA during a press conference in Dubai, the flying taxi service has recently carried out its first test run. The Emirates’ weapon of choice is the Ehang 184, an Autonomous Aerial Vehicle (AAV) designed by a Chinese company. If you think you have seen the AAV before somewhere, that’d be the 2016 edition of the CES.
The net weight of the aircraft is 240 kilograms (529 pounds), while payload is rated at 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and a small-sided suitcase. Once the passenger buckles up into the racecar-style seat, he is required to select a destination on the touchscreen pad in front of him, and that’s it.
The Ehang 184 may be an autonomous machine, but for safety reasons, it’s being monitored by a command center. If something bad does happen, such as a set of electric motors going offline, the vehicle can still operate a normal flight plan.In case a bigger malfunction ensues, the electronic brain of the 184 will command the drone to immediately land in the nearest area to ensure the passenger’s safety. Oh, and another thing: the Ehang 184 is equipped with air conditioning.