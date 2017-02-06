autoevolution

Gone In Six Minutes - Jaguar Land Rover Plant Robbed of Engines Worth 3 Million

 
A group of thieves organized a burglary that brought it parts worth £3 million, and its members have yet to be caught.
The Jaguar Land Rover facility in Solihull was their target, and the crooks came prepared. They had a truck, which was apparently also stolen, and the group entered the premises of the facility through a manned security gate, where it is believed they showed forged documents.

The stolen truck was then driven to a parts depot, and the thieves hooked it up to a trailer that was full of car engines. Pretending that nothing wrong had happened, the driver went back through the security gate and disappeared into the night. A few hours later, the thieves came back with the same truck, entered through the same gate, and drove off with another trailer full of engines.

As Birmingham Mail notes, an insider claims that it only took the thieves six minutes to complete the first heist. West Midlands Police officers are asking the public to provide information regarding the theft if they are aware of anything fishy these days, or if they had seen something suspicious on that night.

Jaguar Land Rover officials have confirmed that thieves raided the Solihull manufacturing plant, and that they are offering a reward for whoever has information that leads to the successful recovery of those parts. The British company has refused to comment the story any further while the investigation is underway.

An interesting aspect of this burglary would be the fact that the perpetrators entered the facility without masks, since they had to pass through a manned security gate, and they displayed identification in an area where the facility had surveillance installed.

The West Midlands Police department should have them caught relatively fast, if you ask us, because you cannot hide two trailers full of engines.

Each unit requires at least two people with an engine hoist to carry it, and the trailers were already found empty, so there must have been someone that has witnessed the gang that unloaded the cargo.
