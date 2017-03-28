autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Swiss Company Elextra Announces 0-60 MPH Time of 2.3 Seconds For Its EV

 
28 Mar 2017, 16:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
A company named Elextra claims that it has made the world’s quickest accelerating car, as it can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in just 2.3 seconds.
The vehicle that is described by the Swiss company is an EV, and it would become the world’s fastest-accelerating automobile if it reaches production. According to its makers, the creation has a motor on each axle and all-wheel-drive, but no name has been mentioned for the future product.

Elextra is founded by Robert Palm, an entrepreneur who has created a firm called Classic Factory. The latter is known for reimagining classic cars, but also for his design work. Mr. Palm drew the concept exhibit for Elextra's first product, and we can say that it looks like an impressive creation, but we have our doubts.

Do not set your hopes on buying an Elextra, because they company only wants to build about 100 units, and each of them will be hand-build in Stuttgart, Germany. The Swiss firm will use an unnamed contractor to handle the manufacture of the four-door electric supercar.

As the Australians at Car Advice have noted, the officials of the Swiss company encourage potential buyers and investors to register their interest. In other words, that means that the business could use a few deposits and even an angel investor on its side.

We already know that they will use “well-proven existing components” for the drive train, which might mean a supply deal with Tesla. After all, the American marque does sell the world’s quickest production car in stock form, so why not improve its time and sell the result as a supercar.

Tesla probably has no plans of marketing supercars, and the Palo Alto business could use the money from royalty fees for its technology, along with a supply deal for a small volume product with excellent profit margins.

However, do not be sure that Tesla is the real supplier of the electric motors employed here, and wait for the Elextra supercar to reach its first customer before you crown it the “world’s quickest.”
Elextra Switzerland electric electric cars supercar
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78