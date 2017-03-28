Swiss Company Elextra Announces 0-60 MPH Time of 2.3 Seconds For Its EV

A company named Elextra claims that it has made the world’s quickest accelerating car, as it can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in just 2.3 seconds.





Elextra is founded by Robert Palm, an entrepreneur who has created a firm called Classic Factory. The latter is known for reimagining classic cars, but also for his design work. Mr. Palm drew the concept exhibit for Elextra's first product, and we can say that it looks like an impressive creation, but we have our doubts.



Do not set your hopes on buying an Elextra, because they company only wants to build about 100 units, and each of them will be hand-build in Stuttgart, Germany. The Swiss firm will use an unnamed contractor to handle the manufacture of the four-door



As the Australians at



We already know that they will use “well-proven existing components” for the drive train, which might mean a supply deal with Tesla. After all, the American marque does sell the world’s quickest production car in stock form, so why not improve its time and sell the result as a supercar.



Tesla probably has no plans of marketing supercars, and the Palo Alto business could use the money from royalty fees for its technology, along with a supply deal for a small volume product with excellent profit margins.



