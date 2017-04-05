autoevolution
Dacia Launches Explorer Special Edition In France

 
Being Renault’s low-cost brand, Dacia has a bit of a connection with the French Republic. The Romanian automaker, which opened shop back in the ‘60s by producing the Renault 8 under license, celebrates that connection with a selection of models gifted with special paint, special touches, and the Explorer suffix.
The France-exclusive Explorer lineup starts with the Sandero Stepway, a jacked-up subcompact hatch that can be had in either of two exterior finishes: Ochre Orange (pictured) and Iceland Grey. Curiously enough, the dazzling orange paintwork can’t be had on other Explorer models.

Other than that, Explorer models all boast nice-looking alloy wheels, copper orange detailing for the fascia, air vents, carpet mat, and the upholstery’s top stitching, and dual-material upholstery. What’s more, Dacia’s French office thought about a very ingenious way for buyers to be tempted into buying a three-year service plan. More to the point, it costs 1 euro per day over a period of three years for the Dokker van. 365 times three, the said service plan works out at just under €1,100 for the utilitarian vehicle.

While on the subject of pricing, the Sandero Stepway Explorer starts from €12,920 for the TCe 90 three-cylinder turbo engine with a stick shift. At the other end of the scale, the dCi 90 turbo diesel coupled to Dacia’s Easy-R automated manual is €15,070. The Duster Explorer crossover utility vehicle, meanwhile, kicks off from €16,850 (TCe 125 4x2) and tops at €19,750 (dCi 110 4x4 manual). The Dokker Stepway, Lodgy Stepway, and Logan MCV Stepway are also available with the limited-run Explorer seasoning.

On a slight tangent, Dacia has some big news in the pipeline for low-cost car buyers. By year’s end, an all-new generation of the cheap and capable Duster will go official. The high-riding model will most likely premiere in September at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The on-sale date was confirmed for January 2018 by Renault Commercial Roumanie chief exec Hakim Boutehra.
