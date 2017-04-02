Dodge Viper Driver Wrecks His Car at Tennessee Cars & Coffee, Spins into Trees

Attending a few car meets is enough to understand that the potential for attention-grabbing events doesn't necessarily peek during the gathering itself, but rather during the phase that sees drivers leaving the meet.





The latest example of this comes from Knoxville, Tennessee, where a Cars and Coffee meet saw a Viper going for a vegetation-devouring moment.Just as the V10 animal was leaving the event, the owner went through the usual let's-abuse-the-throttle routine. With the second generation of the Dodge supercar missing any form of traction or stability control, the guy lost the rear end almost instantly.At first, the Viper was heading straight for the crowd, but, fortunately, the driver countersteered and managed to avoid the faith of so many Mustang guys Alas, the Dodge went spinning the other way, hitting a group of small trees sitting on the divider - come to think of it, the trees deserve a medal for sacrificing themselves to stop the Viper from potentially hitting traffic on the other side of the road.The footage of the crash came to our attention via Reddit , which is also where we found a more or less popular description of a car nut who reportedly witnessed the accident."So saw this happen, and was talking with friends about how we were surprised no one had shown their a** yet and crashed, then saw the group of vipers leaving and thought this is it: fireworks. Sure enough third in line decides to kiss a tree. His ego was as badly bruised as the car!" a Redditor said.Speaking of which, it looks like this Viper is now on its way to becoming a donor car for some insane V10 project out there. And, to help you assess the damage sustained by the supercar, we've added a few post-crash photos to your right.