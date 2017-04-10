Golf GTI Driver Loses Car Twice in the Same Corner, Crashes Hard on Nurburgring

Agony - this is the word that best describes the Nurburgring accident we're here to show you. How else would you call an episode that sees a driver losing the rear end of his car twice in the same corner?





No, we're not talking about two laps in a row. Instead, the guy behind the wheel of the Volkswagen Golf GTI in the video below managed to see his hot hatch skidding out of control just a few meters after it seemed that the car would recover from a tail-out moment.The stunt took place while the Mk V GTI was going through Brunnchen, allowing the bend to reconfirm its YouTube corner status. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that this bend has changed its configuration for 2017, with the gravel trap on the outside being removed.It's worth noting that the driver doesn't display the usual novice behavior. For one thing, the man didn't step on the brakes during the final part of his ordeal, which would've made the slide even more violent.Alas, he didn't manage to bring the Golf GTI back on track in time, ending up nose-first into the guardrail - the clip below also allows us to take a look at the damage sustained by the hot hatch.The only positive side of this story is that both the driver and his passenger seem to have walked away from the crash without any injuries.Do keep in mind that, while front-wheel drive machines may appear innocent, they can easily bite when the electronic nannies are put to sleep.Notice that the crash caused quite some trouble, with the Vee-Dub spraying gravel and dust across the track. It also seems that fast Golf spilled its fluids across the track, so the other drivers enjoying the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events on that day also felt the effects of the VW driver's error.