autoevolution

Is This the Rumored BMW M2 CS Testing Its M4 Engine on the Nurburgring?

 
11 Apr 2017, 10:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW's M arm is keeping velocity fans on their toes with the help of M2 prototypes and the Germans are back in the teasing game. To be more precise, an M2 test car that we had spied in the past has now set wheel on the Nurburgring and the big question concerns the badge of the uber-fast coupe: is this the M2 LCI or the rumored M2 CS?
While the first badge would stand for the mid-cycle facelift of the M2 (that's Life Cycle Impulse in Bimmer talk), the latter, which hasn't been officially confirmed, should bring us a spicier incarnation of the compact M Division machine.

It's worth noting that the German automaker still hasn't released the mid-cycle revamp for the standard 2 Series, with the LCI-touched 2er set to be released by the end of the year as a 2018 model.

As such, it seems a bit early to expect the CS version to hide underneath the camo on the prototype spied here. Instead, a more reasonable pathway would see the M2 CS debuting next year.

Regardless, the Clubsport version of the M2 should be animated by a downtuned incarnation of the S55 twin-turbo heart of the M3 and M4, which is expected to deliver at least 400 hp.

Other spicy additions will target the suspension, while the aerodynamics will also be touched by the CS treatment.

Returning to the "normal" M2 LCI, we expect its N55 3.0-liter straight-six to be taken past its current output, which sits at 365 hp. And that's because the 2017 M240i, which packs a new B58 engine with 335 hp and matches the M2 unit's 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) maximum torque value, is  dangerously close to the M car in terms of straight-line battles.

Until we get to find out more about BMW's plans for the M2, you can enjoy the flying Nurburgring laps of the test car in the clip below.

BMW M2 bmw m2 cs bmw m2 lci Bmw M nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring spy video
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

BMW M235i79
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77