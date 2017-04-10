autoevolution

2018 BMW 1 Series Facelift Spied With Less Camouflage in Germany

 
10 Apr 2017, 16:56 UTC ·
BMW’s 1 Series is getting ready to receive it second facelift, which will be the last in the production cycle of the current generation.
The last styling change applied to the 1 Series was unveiled two years ago, and it brought a dramatic shift in the lineup. BMW has decided not to go that far this time, and has applied minor modifications here and there to keep things fresh for its compact hatchback.

We must note that this example has similar camouflage to the one seen on the 2 Series Coupe facelift, which will probably lend it a few elements. You can easily observe that the lines of the hood were changed where it meets the front grille, and the same can be said about the headlights.

The rear of the vehicle shows discreet refinements, which were done to the bumper and the taillights. Significant changes have not been applied to the profile of the 1 Series hatchback, but this is a distant call from the appearance that this generation had when it was first unveiled.

The biggest difference between the upcoming facelift of the 1 Series and the ongoing model are on the inside. The engineers were testing a prototype that had its dash completely covered, and most of the interior panels were also not final production elements.

We expect a new infotainment system, which could go as far as to include an optional gesture control unit. If the Bavarians do not go that far, the 1 Series facelift could get a touch screen on top of the iDrive system. The former would work when the car is still, while the latter would be employed when it is moving.

There’s a chance that the dash of the 1 Series might be redesigned, but this would be a dramatic change for a facelift that comes in the last stint of production of this product.

Other features that are expected include new technologies integrated into the multimedia unit, as well as additional driver assistance systems.
