FWD BMW 1 Series Hatch Reportedly Coming in Late 2018

The second-generation BMW 1 Series was launched in 2011, which means it's due for a replacement. We've always assumed that because demand for hatchbacks is dropping, BMW just isn't going to bother with its entry-level car. But a new report suggests a Mk3 model is due to arrive next year.

FWD platform, similar to that used by MINI or the new X1 and should launch in late 2018. While we have no problem believing the former piece of information, BMW can't just pull a new car out of thin air like that.



Usually, when the Bavarians change something or enter a new niche, they like to test the waters with a concept car. They did it with the X4, for example. In fact, German carmakers in general like to do this:



These concepts come out two years before the production versions and precede the first sighting of prototypes as well. But there are always exceptions to the rule, and we can't forget that BMW already made a



While it angers the purists, moving to a front-wheel drive platform will mean far fewer drawbacks for the 1 Series. The transversally mounted engine will free up legroom, reduce the size of the center tunnel and allow for a deeper cargo area.



The downside is pretty obvious too: you can kiss the inline-6 turbo in the M140i goodbye, and there will be no more RWD shenanigans. I know that BMW argues almost all its 1 Series customers are oblivious to where their power is going. But how can that be true when they pay such a high premium, even for something like a 120d.



The same report talks about xDrive being offered on M Sport models (that's the trim level, not to be confused with M Performance), thus pitting the 1 Series against VW's Golf Rand the Ford Focus RS. MINI's Countryman and Clubman JCW models are also available with AWD , but so far, the company has been unwilling to push the 2.0-liter turbo engine past 231 PS. Let's hope BMW bosses will take care of that! Auto Express' s recent story claims the 1 Series will ride on aplatform, similar to that used by MINI or the new X1 and should launch in late 2018. While we have no problem believing the former piece of information, BMW can't just pull a new car out of thin air like that.Usually, when the Bavarians change something or enter a new niche, they like to test the waters with a concept car. They did it with the X4, for example. In fact, German carmakers in general like to do this: Concept A-Class previews the first Mercedes compacts, the i8 from Mission Impossible or the Prologue and Q8 from Audi right now.These concepts come out two years before the production versions and precede the first sighting of prototypes as well. But there are always exceptions to the rule, and we can't forget that BMW already made a 1 Series sedan for China that rides on the UKL platform.While it angers the purists, moving to a front-wheel drive platform will mean far fewer drawbacks for the 1 Series. The transversally mounted engine will free up legroom, reduce the size of the center tunnel and allow for a deeper cargo area.The downside is pretty obvious too: you can kiss the inline-6 turbo in the M140i goodbye, and there will be no more RWD shenanigans. I know that BMW argues almost all its 1 Series customers are oblivious to where their power is going. But how can that be true when they pay such a high premium, even for something like a 120d.The same report talks about xDrive being offered on M Sport models (that's the trim level, not to be confused with M Performance), thus pitting the 1 Series against VW's Golf Rand the Ford Focus RS. MINI's Countryman and Clubman JCW models are also available with, but so far, the company has been unwilling to push the 2.0-liter turbo engine past 231 PS. Let's hope BMW bosses will take care of that!