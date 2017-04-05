Garage Italia Customs Creates Memphis Design-Inspired BMW i3 And BMW i8

Garage Italia Customs is the sort of establishment that aims to make any vehicle, whatever the make, as unique as possible. Fiat heir Lapo Elkann, who recently faked his kidnapping
for whatever reason, is the head of the Milanese company. For its newest projects, Garage Italia Customs took to BMW to add a bit of Postmodernism sauce to the i3 hatchback and i8 supercar.
Take a look at the featured pic and the adjacent gallery. Those two, as per the Italian creative hub, are homages to Memphis Design. To make a long story short, that’s the name of an Italian design movement from the 1980s. Founded in Milan by a gentleman known as Ettore Sottsass, the Memphis Group put its Postmodern touch on a varied selection of things. But most of all, Memphis Design is defined by eye-popping colors and asymmetry.
It’s no wonder, then, why Garage Italia Customs went so overboard with the i3
and i8
, thus creating the MemphisStyle Edition. Slated to premiere at the Salone del Mobile in Milan, the two one-offs will then be shown on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean in May, at the Frieze New York 2017 art fair.
The hypnotic oblique, horizontal, and vertical patterns finished in vibrant colors are also mirrored by the interiors of the i3 and i8 in MemphisStyle flavor, and boy these cars look special. The motif that does it for me is the watermelon-like decoration, but as a whole, these Bimmers are definitely awe-inspiring. Best thing of all? Garage Italia Customs offers the designs to BMW i customers upon request, as in as long as the price is right.
“I have been collecting significant works of art from this movement for quite a while and they surround me and inspire me in my everyday life,”
commented Lapo Elkann, chairman and creative director of Garage Italia Customs
. “Once again, my designers have beaten every expectation; they managed to transfer the real essence of the Memphis Design onto these futuristic one-offs.”
