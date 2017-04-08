autoevolution

G30 5er Stretched In China to Create 2018 BMW 5 Series Li

 
The Chinese have a thing for stretched sedans, and automakers that operate joint ventures in The Middle Kingdom have a knack for complying with that. The latest example comes in the form of the BMW G30 5 Series, which is now available in all its Li glory.
Li is the Bavarian marque’s way of denomination long wheelbase models, and as expected, the 5er Li is a China-only affair. The locally-manufactured model is 13.3 centimeters (5.2 inches) than the regular 5 Series, with most of that space going into the rear passenger area. Additional legroom is the name of the game here, the most important element that makes these cars sell.

The first public outing for the 2018 BMW 5 Series Li is slated for Auto Shanghai 2017, and after that, the newcomer will go on sale in late summer. Prices haven’t been announced yet, albeit local media reports 450,000 yuan as the starting point. Converted at current exchange rates to U.S. dollars, that would be $65,215. For the pictured example, which has the M Sport package and lots of luxury goodies fitted, you’re looking at more than that.

Coming as standard in the Luxury Line trim level, the 5er Li boasts things like a Bowers & Wilkins stereo, Nappa leather upholstery, a tablet tucked into the rear center armrest, and two 10.25-inch screen mounted on the back of the front headrests. The engine list, however, is limited to only three motors.

The first if a 2.0-liter four-banger that generates 224 horsepower (165 kW) in the 525 Li. The 530 Li shares the engine, but in this application, output is bumped to 252 ponies (185 kW) for added zest. The powerplant that befits a mid-size luxury sedan with a stretched wheelbase, however, is the 340-hp (250-kW) 3.0-liter inline-6 of the 540 Li. An eight-speed ZF automatic does the job of swapping cogs for either mill, and all three models ship as standard with rear-wheel-drive. xDrive availability has yet to be announced.
