2017 Mazda CX-5 Has Better Ride Comfort, Quieter Cabin

The previous generation of the Mazda CX-5 had some of the best handling in its class. However, that came at the expense of a smooth ride. But Consumer Reports says the second-generation CUV atones for the last one's sins.





The Japanese automaker is continuing to ignore the downsizing trend and installed the same 2.5-liter and 6-speed automatic as before. AWD is a $1,300 option on all trim levels. By comparison, the CR-V is down to a 1.5-liter turbo.



Addressing the problem of the NVH levels, Mazda installed carpets in the trunk, double door sills, and a better-insulated windshield. Yet it's the improvements in design that surprise us the most, putting the 2017 CX-5 way ahead of its predecessor. It's conceivable that the Mazda CUV will be bought as a roomier alternative to the Audi Q3.



The one major downside in this department is Mazda's reluctance to adopt Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It also doesn't help that the infotainment system has a steep learning curve. While we're on the subject of flaws, the review also reports that the headroom in the back and rear visibility aren't among the best in this class.



We're surprised that Consumer Reports isn't more critical of the fact that blind spot monitoring isn't even available on the base model. However, all CX-5s come with auto emergency braking.



The 2017 models boast three trim levels: Sport from $24,045, Touring from $25,915 and Grand Touring at $29,395, AWD not included. That's still cheap when you consider that a much less roomy Mercedes GLA 250 stickers for about $33,500.



The base CX-5 comes with 17-inch alloys, cruise control, air conditioning, power mirrors, power windows, LED headlights, Smart City Brake Support, a reversing camera, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. The Touring bumps things up with six-way power adjustments for the driver’s seat, leatherette seating, heated front seats, auto-leveling LED headlights, and keyless access. The range-topper comes with even better seats, lights, and 19-inch wheels.



