New RS4, GLC 63 Coupe, X3 M, M5, AMG All Terrain and More in One Spy Video

The Spring sun has dried up most of the rain around the Nurburgring, and big manufacturers have descended upon the track for testing. It's been a long time since we last saw so many high-performance vehicles in one video!





We're not going to try to name each and every one of these cars, but they are all high-performance models of high caliber.Alphabetically speaking, Audi has to be the first with its brand new RS4 . The red paint signals the Avant model is hot on the heels of the RS5 Coupe which was just shown in Geneva.The big white thing is a combination between the Mercedes- E63 and the E-Class All Terrain ... we think. We like it a lot, but we're not sure it will catch on. Thankfully, Mercedes has almost bottomless resources.The opposite is true for all the cool new SUVs with big engines. An X3 with four tailpipes can only mean it's the X3 M with that new inline-6 engine we talked about. But its rival, the GLC 63, will have its coupe form ready much sooner than the Bavarians, plus it will pack a 4.0-liter V8.In this company, performance sedans look rather ordinary. The spy video shows the brand new BMW M5, based on the G30 platform. We know for sure that it will have xDrive, but the rumors about a 4.0-liter engine are hard to believe when the M550i packs the 4.4L.Likely sharing an engine with the E63 All Terrain and the GLC 63 is the brand new S63, liable to come out next month. The flagship sedan is followed on track by the M2 facelift and the Hyundai i30N. It's got half the power of most of the other cars here, so we don't care about it very much. However, the Golf GTI should be a little worried.Even a Range Rover is getting in on the action, but it looks a little out of place despite its SVR treatment.