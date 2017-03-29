autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

New RS4, GLC 63 Coupe, X3 M, M5, AMG All Terrain and More in One Spy Video

 
29 Mar 2017, 18:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Spring sun has dried up most of the rain around the Nurburgring, and big manufacturers have descended upon the track for testing. It's been a long time since we last saw so many high-performance vehicles in one video!
We're not going to try to name each and every one of these cars, but they are all high-performance models of high caliber.

Alphabetically speaking, Audi has to be the first with its brand new RS4. The red paint signals the Avant model is hot on the heels of the RS5 Coupe which was just shown in Geneva.

The big white thing is a combination between the Mercedes-AMG E63 and the E-Class All Terrain... we think. We like it a lot, but we're not sure it will catch on. Thankfully, Mercedes has almost bottomless resources.

The opposite is true for all the cool new SUVs with big engines. An X3 with four tailpipes can only mean it's the X3 M with that new inline-6 engine we talked about. But its rival, the GLC 63, will have its coupe form ready much sooner than the Bavarians, plus it will pack a 4.0-liter V8.

In this company, performance sedans look rather ordinary. The spy video shows the brand new BMW M5, based on the G30 platform. We know for sure that it will have xDrive, but the rumors about a 4.0-liter engine are hard to believe when the M550i packs the 4.4L.

Likely sharing an engine with the E63 All Terrain and the GLC 63 is the brand new S63, liable to come out next month. The flagship sedan is followed on track by the M2 facelift and the Hyundai i30N. It's got half the power of most of the other cars here, so we don't care about it very much. However, the Golf GTI should be a little worried.

Even a Range Rover is getting in on the action, but it looks a little out of place despite its SVR treatment.

audi rs4 avant Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 2018 BMW M5 X3 M
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74