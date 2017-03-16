2017 BMW 5 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class Comparison Swings in Bimmer's Favor

Right, all you captains of industry and Russian mafia men, time to pick out your next car using a comparison review of the 2017 BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class courtesy of Autocar.





We're pleased to announce straight off the bat that the petrolhead mantra saying that the



Both luxury sedans are equipped with 6-cylinder turbodiesel engines. And although those cylinders are arranged differently, the respective outputs are very similar. To be fair, the 5 Series seen here is furnished with all the options imaginable, so its cabin might seem a little more luxurious to some.Suffering from accidental interaction

You know how some people complain that they accidentally press the icons on the sides of Samsung Galaxy Edge phones. Well, the 5 Series and E-Class have reached that level of technological overcomplication.



This is not the first time somebody said gesture controls are awful for people who talk with their hands. However, the controller on top of the E-Class' rotary knob is also problematic. Mauro Calo, the new presenter, says the dual screen system is also so big that people in traffic can read what Spice Girls album he is listening to. If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends... awkward!



In this grayish silver, the Merc has a problem, though. Even though it's fitted with the AMG body kit, it sort of looks like a taxi, which is probably what clinches this comparison in the BMW's favor. But some people want an understated machine, don't they?



