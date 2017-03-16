autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2017 BMW 5 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class Comparison Swings in Bimmer's Favor

 
16 Mar 2017, 11:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Right, all you captains of industry and Russian mafia men, time to pick out your next car using a comparison review of the 2017 BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class courtesy of Autocar.
It felt like they were in a bit of a rut after Stevo left, but this is the second comparison they've done, and I've enjoyed. Since the Panamera Turbo flick, both the entertainment value and the quantity of factual information have gone up.

We're pleased to announce straight off the bat that the petrolhead mantra saying that the BMW 5 Series is better still holds true. Or at least that's what these two reviewers say. However, the E-Class is surprisingly agile and has that all-important Mercedes badge.

Both luxury sedans are equipped with 6-cylinder turbodiesel engines. And although those cylinders are arranged differently, the respective outputs are very similar. To be fair, the 5 Series seen here is furnished with all the options imaginable, so its cabin might seem a little more luxurious to some.Suffering from accidental interaction
You know how some people complain that they accidentally press the icons on the sides of Samsung Galaxy Edge phones. Well, the 5 Series and E-Class have reached that level of technological overcomplication.

This is not the first time somebody said gesture controls are awful for people who talk with their hands. However, the controller on top of the E-Class' rotary knob is also problematic. Mauro Calo, the new presenter, says the dual screen system is also so big that people in traffic can read what Spice Girls album he is listening to. If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends... awkward!

In this grayish silver, the Merc has a problem, though. Even though it's fitted with the AMG body kit, it sort of looks like a taxi, which is probably what clinches this comparison in the BMW's favor. But some people want an understated machine, don't they?

2017 BMW 5 Series Bmw 5 series W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class G30 BMW 5 Series BMW Mercedes-Benz
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673