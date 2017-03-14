2018 Genesis G70 Spied, Out for BMW Blood

autoevolution
Hyundai is currently working to complete the development of the G70, the third model of its Genesis sub-brand, which should join the G90 flagship and the G80 by the end of the year.
As the prototypes have moved into the advanced part of the development cycle, we've been able to spy them testing close to the arctic circle.

The G80 has already built an unofficial reputation as a BMW 3-Series rival, but we expect the South Korean model to be slightly longer than its Bavarian target.

The test cars remain heavily covered and, if you're willing to look at the 2016 concept that previewed the car in the effort to gues the styling of the upcoming model, you should keep in mind that the styling of the production vehicle will be considerably more conservative.

As Toyota did when it introduced Lexus back in 1989, Hyundai has set its sights on the US market for the Genesis label. An European market introduction is also planned for the sub-brand, but Old Continent buyers will have to wait for 2019 to meet the new badge.

Meanwhile, the engine line-up of the G70 will kick off with a turbo four, a two-liter unit delivering 245 hp. A six-cylinder version is also possible and the upper hp limit is set by the 365 hp output of the Genesis G80 Sport - this level of power would allow the G70 to compete with the likes of the Audi S4, the Mercedes-AMG C43 and the BMW 340i.

Since the said concept featured a hybrid powertrain, we expect the gas-electric setup to make its way into the production vehicle. As such, we should receive a setup consisting of the turbo-four mentioned above and an electric motor.

Hyundai usually manages to keep its test cars well hidden before their unveiling, so don't expect the prototypes to shed their camo too soon.
