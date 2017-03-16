autoevolution
Audi Publishes Large Photo Gallery of RS3 Sedan And Sportback, Its 400 HP Duo

 
16 Mar 2017, 9:57 UTC ·
by
Audi has published a generously-sized photo gallery of its latest additions to its RS portfolio, the RS3 Sedan and RS3 Sportback.
While the sedanj was revealed last year, the hatchback debuted this month at the Geneva Motor Show. With all the new products launched by various brands, including Audi, we feel that the subject was not properly addressed. Fortunately, the four-ringed-brand published a photo gallery on its press website this week, and we had to share it with our readers.

Audi revised the 2.5-liter TFSI unit for the two RS3 models, which is an inline-five-cylinder engine shared with the TT RS. That motor is one of the few inline-fives still being offered these days, and develops 400 HP from 5,850 to 7,000 rpm. Its peak torque is 480 Nm (354 lb-Ft), and it is enjoyed from 1,700 to 5,850 rpm.

Thanks to the competent powertrain, which is also composed by a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel-drive, the Audi RS3 Sportback can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds.

The values presented are excellent for the segment, and they show anyone what it means to have the most powerful compact model on the market today.

Clients can request for Audi to raise the electronic restriction that limits the top speed to 155 mph (250 km/h), which leads to a top speed of 174 mph (280 km/h). The same figures apply to the RS3 Sedan, which makes both of them faster than Mercedes-Benz and BMW’s comparable products.

While a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine may seem like a gas guzzler, Audi informs clients that the RS3 Sportback has a combined fuel consumption that sits between 8.3 and 8.4 liters/100 km (28-28.3 US mpg), depending on tires, wheels, and optional equipment.

Its sedan brother is close from that point of view, with an average combined fuel consumption of 8.3-8.6 liters/100 km (27.4-28.3 US mpg).

Audi is confident about its latest additions to the RS range, which is set to increase its portfolio by seven other models that will be launched by 2019.
Audi RS 3 rs3 sedan RS3 Sportback Audi TT RS 2.5 TFSI Audi TT RS
press release
 
