8-Year-Old Kid Learns To Drive On YouTube, Goes To McDonald's And Doesn't Crash

 
13 Apr 2017, 15:26 UTC ·
by
You can learn many things on the Internet, and the basics of driving are on the list. A kid learned how to drive on YouTube, and it appears that the lesson was successful.
The part where the event became news was when the driver was an eight-year-old boy. It all happened this Sunday, in Columbiana County, Ohio.

Police officers were called by several concerned drivers after they had seen someone who was clearly underage behind the wheel of a car.

The witnesses stated that the kid drove by abiding all of the traffic regulations in effect, except maybe for the part about his age and having a driver’s license. The trip was not made alone, as the kid has his four-year-old sister in the back of their father’s work van.

As Fox8 reports, the father had gone to bed early after working all day, and the mom fell asleep on the couch with the kids. Like many of us, the children probably experienced a craving for McDonald’s, and the boy remembered that there’s a restaurant not that far from their house.

It is unclear how he grabbed the keys to the van, but no adults were around to stop him. The entire journey went through four intersections, a set or railroad tracks, and involved multiple right-hand turns, as well as a left turn.

Witnesses informed police officers that the kid respected stop signs and drove without any mistakes, which is a feat in itself.

The eight-year-old drove into the drive-thru of the Golden Arches, and ordered cheeseburgers, nuggets, and fries. Employees of the business believed that the parents were in the back of the van, and that this was all a prank.

Another surprising fact, on top of the driving part, is that the kid paid for the food from his piggy bank. A family friend was at the fast-food and recognized the children, and their grandparents were called to drive them home.
