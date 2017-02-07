Morgan Introducing The EV3 Junior

As long as they don’t catch fire suddenly
, reverse trikes are awesome, and one of the coolest one you can get if you’re a bit oldfashioned is the Morgan 3 Wheeler. Now you can also get your kid one, which is an exact replica of the electric model.
British motor company Morgan
is proud to present the new EV3 Junior, an exciting new 3-wheeler aimed at children aged 6 years and over. The replica is capable of reaching a top speed of 10 mph (16 km/h) and it also has a reverse gear.
A choice of Sport Red, Sport Green or Sport Ivory paint, with black or tan leather, is offered as standard, but any paint color from Morgan’s range of 40,000 shades can be selected at an extra cost. On this idea, further personalization is offered regarding interior materials, stickers, and accessories.
Mechanical wise, there is only one electric powertrain offered, and the automaker hasn’t revealed its technical specification. All we know is that is supplied with a battery charger that fills up the cells in 4 hours.
Also, on a full charge, Morgan says the EV3 Junior will achieve an autonomy of around 10 miles (16 km) depending on driving style. The vehicle is also CE certified and is supplied with a handbook and a 12-month warranty.
Oh, I almost forgot how much it costs. You’ll have to fork at least £6,662 + VAT ($8,312) to spoil your kid with such an electric toy. To put it in perspective, that’s about the price for a decent middleweight real motorcycle.
But Morgan says it is special, because it is celebrating its new chapter in their manufacturing history, the one that saw the introduction of the EV3
3 Wheeler last year at the Geneva Motor Show. The model retains the shape and size of the original version, while using an electric motor and battery pack to reach a top speed of 100 mph (161 km/h) and an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 8 seconds.