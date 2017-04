The last time we heard something on this subject was January 2017, with the report coming from Mag X. The story underlined that the launch is set for the latter half of the year, with Japan getting it first. Then, Mazda is supposed to weigh in other markets where the three-row CX-5 model would sell well. Nikkei reiterates what Mag X knows about the yet-unconfirmed model, with the Japanese media juggernaut citing sources close to Mazda. According to Nikkei, the seven-seater CX-5 will go on sale this fall, helping Mazda in its aim to build 970,000 vehicles in Japan in the fiscal year ending March 2018.If a bigger CX-5 will ever happen, it’s safe to assume production will be handled by the men and women at Ujina and, if demand goes through the roof, the Hofu plant as well. The only evidence attesting the existence of such a vehicle is a blurry spy pic that comes courtesy of Twitter user @OER3264F. From the pic in question, it’s easy to notice the longer rear doors, longer rear overhang, different D-pillar design, and slightly bigger quarter windows.It’s too soon to talk about powertrain options, but seeing that the 2017 Mazda CX-5 is available in Japan only with a six-speed automatic and a choice of three engines, expect the stretched variant to use those powerplants as well. More to the point, the range starts with the SkyActiv-G 2.0, continues with the 2.5-liter mill, and is completed by the SkyActiv-D 2.2 turbo diesel.