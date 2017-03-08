2017 Mazda CX-5 Brags With Soul Red Crystal Paintwork In Geneva

Mazda may label the 2017 CX-5
as being an all-new model, but the truth of the matter is, there are too many similarities between it and the original. So to speak, what Mazda has brought to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show is a big update to an already proven formula. And it looks great in Soul Red Crystal.
The special paint job beautifies the sculpted lines more than any other color available for the CX-5
, which celebrates its European premiere at the Swiss show. Slated to arrive at dealers early this summer, the second-gen CX-5 is sharper than its predecessor as far as exterior design is concerned.
There’s a lot to be said about what changed from an aesthetic standpoint, albeit the most notable improvement doesn’t go unnoticed even to the untrained eye. I’m not referring to the chicken wire up front, nor the LED lighting
front and rear.
It’s the A-pillars, which were moved 3.5 centimeters back for improve visibility and give the impression the hood is larger than it actually is. The cab-rearward style is complemented by a far improved cabin that’s both driver-oriented and roomy enough for all passengers. The center tunnel takes a bit of legroom from the rear occupants, but it’s no deal breaker.
In a similar fashion to the 2016.5 model year CX-5
yours truly tested only recently, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 is available with the same selection of 2.0- and 2.2-liter SkyActiv engines. The naturally aspirated gasoline-fed four-banger boasts 165 PS and 210 Nm in FWD
form, whereas the all-wheel-drive system sees those values drop to 160 PS and 208 Nm of torque.
In the case of the turbo diesel unit, the base tune for the SkyActiv-D
develops 150 PS and 380 Nm of oomph from 1,800 rpm. Higher up, Mazda’s oil burner has 175 PS and 420 Nm to offer from 2,000 rpm. Transmission-wise, a six-speed manual comes standard, joined by an optional six-speed automatic. On the handling front, the 15.5% better torsional rigidity and the G-Vectoring Control system will do the talking.
The compact crossover SUV
is the receiver of another goodie worth mentioning: Advanced Smart City Brake Support. A laser sensor acts as the eyes of the system, looking for traffic signs, cars, and pedestrians.
