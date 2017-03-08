autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2017 Mazda CX-5 Brags With Soul Red Crystal Paintwork In Geneva

 
8 Mar 2017, 12:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mazda may label the 2017 CX-5 as being an all-new model, but the truth of the matter is, there are too many similarities between it and the original. So to speak, what Mazda has brought to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show is a big update to an already proven formula. And it looks great in Soul Red Crystal.
The special paint job beautifies the sculpted lines more than any other color available for the CX-5, which celebrates its European premiere at the Swiss show. Slated to arrive at dealers early this summer, the second-gen CX-5 is sharper than its predecessor as far as exterior design is concerned.

There’s a lot to be said about what changed from an aesthetic standpoint, albeit the most notable improvement doesn’t go unnoticed even to the untrained eye. I’m not referring to the chicken wire up front, nor the LED lighting front and rear.

It’s the A-pillars, which were moved 3.5 centimeters back for improve visibility and give the impression the hood is larger than it actually is. The cab-rearward style is complemented by a far improved cabin that’s both driver-oriented and roomy enough for all passengers. The center tunnel takes a bit of legroom from the rear occupants, but it’s no deal breaker.

In a similar fashion to the 2016.5 model year CX-5 yours truly tested only recently, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 is available with the same selection of 2.0- and 2.2-liter SkyActiv engines. The naturally aspirated gasoline-fed four-banger boasts 165 PS and 210 Nm in FWD form, whereas the all-wheel-drive system sees those values drop to 160 PS and 208 Nm of torque.

In the case of the turbo diesel unit, the base tune for the SkyActiv-D develops 150 PS and 380 Nm of oomph from 1,800 rpm. Higher up, Mazda’s oil burner has 175 PS and 420 Nm to offer from 2,000 rpm. Transmission-wise, a six-speed manual comes standard, joined by an optional six-speed automatic. On the handling front, the 15.5% better torsional rigidity and the G-Vectoring Control system will do the talking.

The compact crossover SUV is the receiver of another goodie worth mentioning: Advanced Smart City Brake Support. A laser sensor acts as the eyes of the system, looking for traffic signs, cars, and pedestrians.

Editor's note:

Notice the Engrish on the screen in the background of the featured pic?
2017 Mazda CX-5 Europe Mazda CX-5 SUV Mazda crossover 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MAZDA Testdrives:

2016 Mazda6 Wagon 2.2 Skyactiv-D78
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata79
2015 Mazda CX-372
2016 Mazda CX-577
2016 Mazda675
2015 Mazda267
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata64
2014 MAZDA3 Sedan78
MAZDA676