Mazda CX-5 Gets Pop-Up Camping Tent in Japan

29 Mar 2017, 20:47 UTC ·
April Fools is just around the corner, but I don't think Mazda is making an early joke. The Zoom-Zoom automaker really has put some of its development money into giving the CX_5 a pop-up camper roof.
Of course, this is not uncommon. German automakers do this a lot, but with vehicles that are far larger than this Tiguan rival.

For example, there's something called the VW California, which is based on the T6 but was available many years before that. Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, makes the similarly styled but more luxurious Marco Polo.

But the thing is that the interiors of those vans are already huge. Some of them come with tables, a sink, and refrigerator, so there's a point to being able to stand up in the middle of a car.

We're not 100% sure, but it seems Mazda has made the CX-5 Pop-up work as a double bed. So there a couple of people lounging over the top of the folded rear seats and trunk, plus another two on top of the roof.

It's got a transparent outer membrane so that you can peer out at the wilderness, and a LED roof light for when the wilderness peers back at you.

The thing is, I never knew the Japanese like the outdoors. Media reports suggested they never get married and just date some sort of apps that look like cat maids or dragon-girls. But Mazda says that wasn't always the case, as between 1995 and 2005 it sold something called the Bongo Friendee based on a van. Check it out in the photo gallery!

The Japanse automaker says that by starting off with an SUV, it can provide high driving performance. Some schematics we found say the distance between the dash and the back of the rear seats is 1,910mm, so the roof should be almost as long as an average bed. Crazy, right?

The tent perched on top of the Mazda is protected by a fiberglass top that hinges up. Inside, there's 1,800mm to stretch the legs and 900mm from one side to the other. It's kind of tight, so only one adult and one child can sleep there.

When the top is folded down, the CX-5 is still only 1,790mm tall, so it can enter every parking lot in Japan (most have a 2-meter restriction).
