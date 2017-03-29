Mazda CX-5 Gets Pop-Up Camping Tent in Japan

April Fools is just around the corner, but I don't think Mazda is making an early joke. The Zoom-Zoom automaker really has put some of its development money into giving the CX_5 a pop-up camper roof.





For example, there's something called the



But the thing is that the interiors of those vans are already huge. Some of them come with tables, a sink, and refrigerator, so there's a point to being able to stand up in the middle of a car.



We're not 100% sure, but it seems Mazda has made the CX-5 Pop-up work as a double bed. So there a couple of people lounging over the top of the folded rear seats and trunk, plus another two on top of the roof.



It's got a transparent outer membrane so that you can peer out at the wilderness, and a LED roof light for when the wilderness peers back at you.



The thing is, I never knew the Japanese like the outdoors. Media reports suggested they never get married and just date some sort of apps that look like cat maids or dragon-girls. But Mazda says that wasn't always the case, as between 1995 and 2005 it sold something called the Bongo Friendee based on a van. Check it out in the photo gallery!



The Japanse automaker says that by starting off with an SUV , it can provide high driving performance. Some schematics we found say the distance between the dash and the back of the rear seats is 1,910mm, so the roof should be almost as long as an average bed. Crazy, right?



The tent perched on top of the Mazda is protected by a fiberglass top that hinges up. Inside, there's 1,800mm to stretch the legs and 900mm from one side to the other. It's kind of tight, so only one adult and one child can sleep there.



