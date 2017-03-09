autoevolution
2017 Mazda CX-5 Price Announced For U.S. Market: $24,045

 
And just like that, Mazda ramped up the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the CX-5 from $21,795 to $24,045. That’s not actually the case, though because the change from 2016.5 to the 2017 model year sees the six-speed manual go and the standard goodies get more consistent.
The base version of the 2017 Mazda CX-5, dubbed Sport, has its nearest equivalent in the form of the 2016.5 Mazda CX-5 Sport AT6, which starts from $23,595 before destination and handling. In other words, the realistic increase in MSRP is $450, which is OK when you think about it.

And just as ever, the CX-5 continues to boast three trim levels: the Sport ($24,045 for FWD / $25,345 for AWD), Touring ($25,915 / $27,215), and Grand Touring ($29,395 / $30,695). There are three premium paint jobs available for the second generation of the CX-5: Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($200), Machine Gray Metallic ($300), and Soul Red Crystal ($595).

The U.S.-spec model is powered by a 2.5-liter version of the SkyActiv-G engine, matched to a six-speed SkyActiv-Drive automatic box. Output is still a mystery at this moment in time, but don’t be surprised if the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated mill will continue to offer the same 184 horsepower at 5,700 rpm and 185 lb-ft at 3,250 rpm as it does in the 2016.5 CX-5.

Slated to arrive at dealerships in late March, the CX-5 comes with plenty of bits and bobs from the get-go. The Sport rides on 17-inch alloys, and features cruise control, air conditioning, power mirrors, power windows, LED headlights, Smart City Brake Support, rearview camera, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system.

The Touring adds six-way power adjustments for the driver’s seat, leatherette seating surfaces, Blind Spot Monitoring, heated front seats, auto-leveling LED headlights, leather on the shifter handle and steering wheel, keyless entry, and dual-zone climate control.

The range-topping Grand Touring ups the ante with leather upholstery, 19-inch alloys, eight-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, Sirius XM satellite radio, heated door mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, LED fog lights, LED taillights, and the Adaptive Front-lighting.

Late in 2017, Mazda will add the 2.2-liter SkyActiv-D to the engine range. The turbo diesel powerplant is available in Europe in two tunes: 150 PS (148 hp) and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) or 175 PS (173 hp) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft).
