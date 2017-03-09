autoevolution
2017 Indian Scout Sixty Hits EMEA Market In New Two-Tone Scheme

 
Indian Motorcycle is happy to announce that the Scout Sixty is now on sale on the EMEA market and it is also coming in a two-tone color scheme for the first time.
Since the bike was launched at the 2015 EICMA show in Milan, the 999 cc sport cruiser has been the entry level model to the Indian brand, allowing hundreds of riders from around the globe to start their adventure.

The existing colors - red and black/white - are now joined by the new Star Silver/Thunder Black option which also features gorgeous gold pinstripes on the fuel tank, setting it up apart from the crowd.

“We’re super happy with how Scout Sixty has been received in Europe, so adding this new two-tone scheme will only make this model even more appealing,” EMEA Indian Motorcycle general manager Grant Bester said. “Last year we invested heavily in a new paint facility in Spearfish, South Dakota and the result of that means Indian can produce incredible colors and finishes, not only on Scout Sixty, but across the entire line-up.”

The new Scout Sixty in Star Silver with Thunder Black will be on sale in dealers starting April and will be priced as following: UK £9,699, France €12,290, Germany €12,290, Spain €12,290, Portugal €12,290, Sweden SEK 134,900, and Norway NOK 177,423.

The new Indian Scout Sixty offers many of the same features and components of the award-winning Indian Scout, which was introduced in 2014 at the Black Hills Rally on the fabled “Wall of Death.” The Sixty shares the identical chassis, suspension, and brakes all mated with a new 61 cubic inch engine.

With a dry weight of 246 kg (542 lb) and a potent 88 Nm (65 lb-ft) of linear torque, the Scout Sixty is paired with a silky smooth, easy-to-shift 5-speed transmission and can be customized through more than 200 accessories.
