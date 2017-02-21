2017 Indian Roadmaster Classic Is Hitting The Market

The Roadmaster Classic is the most majestic retro-looking touring motorcycle Indian can offer. The 2017 model has been improved and refined, now reaching being on its way to a dealership near you.





Whatever the technology used, the motorcycle still stands out as a classic cruiser, thanks to details like the new chrome teardrop logo tanks badge, valenced fenders, leather saddle, and luggage cases.



Up front, the Roadmaster Classic is adorned with an illuminated Indian Motorcycle headdress, fitted with a LED headlight and Horizon touring windscreen that can be electrically adjustable.



Behind that, the inner dash is finished in a matching glossy color featuring two retro gauges shielding the new Ride Command infotainment system. The latter can be operated similarly to a tablet without taking your gloves off. It has a 7-inch diagonal and does exactly what one in a car does while also offering split-screen technology to customize what you see.



Next, there are front and rear highway bars, spacious adjustable floorboards and chrome lower controls that provide plenty of room to ensure all-day comfort. Touring luxury is further enhanced with a plush full-grain genuine Desert Tan leather seat for two that is fitted with individual dual-mode heat controls.



At the rear, there are 33 gallons (125 liters) of cargo space in the matching leather saddlebags and trunk. The latter can hold two full-face helmets and can be easily removed when not needed.



The shiny lump in the middle is a 1,811 cc air-oil-cooled V-twin engine outputting 119 lb-ft (161 Nm) at 3,000 rpm, all going to the rear wheel via a maintenance-free belt drive.



