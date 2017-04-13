autoevolution

Lawsuit Claims FCA's Monostable Shifters Are Defective

 
13 Apr 2017, 16:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Safety
A 49-year-old client has sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from San Antonio, who sustained injuries after her vehicle rolled in her driveway after she allegedly placed it in the "Park" position.
The incident occurred on March 30, 2016, in front of her home. Sonya Dawson owned a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the same model as the late Anton Yelchin, and the 49-year-old left the car with the engine running after choosing the “Park” position on the monostable gear selector.

Unlike the actor, she figured out that the vehicle was rolling, and she tried to climb back into the SUV and stop it by pressing the brake pedal. The driver failed to get in her car while it was moving, and the vehicle rolled over her right foot with the left-front tire.

While the woman did not sustain any broken bones, the plaintiff was given a walking boot at the hospital. A month later after the incident, Ms. Dawson continued to experience pain, and a further medical examination diagnosed a torn ligament in her toe, which led to escalating suffering.

Her legal representative filed a class action lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in June, and seeks compensation for the injuries sustained, as well as losses, along with punitive and statutory damages. If the case is decided for the plaintiff, FCA could meet the same verdict in the lawsuit filed by Yelchin’s parents.

The attorneys of the plaintiff say that ZF and FCA did not fit a safety override to prevent the driver from exiting the vehicle when it is not in the "Park" position, Detroit News reports.

Other automakers utilize safety overrides, and BMW was given as an example. The two automakers use different designs of the monostable gear selector from ZF, but BMW’s works differently.

The Italian-American corporation has previously advised its clients to follow the operating instructions in their owners’ manuals to ensure that the shifter is used as intended.

At this point, we should note that the “Park” position on most, if not all models with an automatic transmission, consists of a metallic pin that locks particular cogs in place. It is advised to use the parking brake to secure the automobile every time when the user wants to exit the car.
gear shifter FCA lawsuit USA Jeep fiat chrysler automobiles ZF
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our JEEP Testdrives:

2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 78
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Rugged Ridge56
2015 JEEP Cherokee74
2014 JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT82
JEEP Wrangler Facelift56
JEEP Wrangler 56