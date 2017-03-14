autoevolution
Mazda Expands CX-5 Production To Hofu Plant In Japan

 
14 Mar 2017
by
Now in its second generation, the Mazda CX-5 is a vital model for the automaker. A whopping 112,235 examples were sold in the U.S. last year, and demand keeps on increasing. To keep up with the market’s appetite for compact crossover SUVs, Mazda took the decision to manufacture the all-new CX-5 at its Hofu factory too.
Until now, the Ujina plant in Hiroshima was the stomping ground of the CX-5. Following the addition of the CX-3 crossover to its assembly lines, the Hofu complex joins in on the action, supporting Mazda in its aim to achieve a global sales volume of 1.65 million vehicles for the fiscal year 2018. Of the total, approximately 800,000 vehicles are expected to be crossovers and SUVs.

“We will do our utmost to further respond to customer requests,” said managing executive officer Masatoshi Maruyama, adding that Hofu is essential “to respond more quickly to demand for crossover vehicles."

Since it went on sale in Japan this February to the present moment, the second-generation CX-5 moved more than 16,639 units in its domestic market. That’s almost seven times better than Mazda’s expectations, so that’s that. As opposed to the U.S.-spec CX-5 for the 2017 model year, the Japanese take on the compact crossover SUV is also available with a turbo diesel mill.

Fret not, Mazda fans in the U.S., because the 2.2-liter SkyActiv-D is on its way to North America. By year’s end, the turbo diesel engine will be added to the lineup, which now consists of the 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G we know from the first-generation CX-5. But in comparison to the old one, the all-new CX-5 is not available with a good old slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission.

Pricing in the United States starts from $24,045 for the Sport FWD, and goes up to $30,695 for the Grand Touring AWD. In Europe and Japan, the CX-5 has a third engine to offer in the form of a 2.0-liter version of the SkyActiv-G, which is rated at 155 PS (153 hp) and only 196 Nm (145 lb-ft) of torque.
