Honda Africa Twin Rally Version Pops Up In Italy

 
14 Mar 2017, 16:51 UTC
by
Remember the Honda Africa Enduro Sports Concept that was presented last year at the EICMA show in Milan? Well, that wasn’t just a wet dream as it already materialized into a production version that also appeared in Italy recently.
What you’re looking here is the production version Honda Africa Twin Rally and it is currently available for the Italian market. However, with the Africa Twin’s popularity, the variant is expected to be offered in other places soon.

The special new model was created to be pitted against the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro, the KTM Super Adventure R, as well as the BMW R1200GS Rally version.

As you can imagine, detailed specification isn’t available at the moment. What you can tell is that the Rally version is definitely lighter than the standard. It also looks more rugged and ready for rougher ride, just like a Dakar bike.

The rubber end features proper knobby tires, the front comes with a major overhaul, getting rid of most of the fairing in favor of a simple headlight and small windshield.

A high-level mudguard, sump and exhaust guard, bear trap foot pegs, and a Termignoni exhaust system are completing its new look and functionality, while the electronic system is said to be compatible with a smartphone app to modify the engine mapping.

The engine itself doesn’t appear to be modified, so it should still offer the same amount of power as the standard version. That is 94 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 98 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm to be exact.

As with the previous version, the Africa Twin Rally will be offered with a choice of two transmissions - standard manual 6-speed or the dual-clutch automatic one which has been specially tuned to provide off-road abilities.

Prices in Europe are set at €21,490 (about $22,860) for the manual and €22,640 (just over $24,000) for the DCT version.
