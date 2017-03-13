Honda Africa Twin Breaks Height Record

ABS

And because that doesn’t sound too interesting or challenging, the location of the record was the world’s highest active volcano - the Nevado Ojos del Salado. It is located between Argentina and Chile and got tackled by five Africa Twin riders who eventually reached a record-breaking 5,965 meters (19,570 ft) above sea level.Fabio Mossini, enduro champion from Honda’s Sud America race team, was the man chosen to reach the new landmark before further progress was halted by 2 meters of snow.After five days of acclimatization, and riding standard Africa Twins specially equipped with Termignoni exhaust, revised final sprockets, new Metzeler MC360 tires and a range of Honda genuine accessories, the international team completed their ascent within 24 hours.Their route took them - in temperatures as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius (41 Fahrenheit) - through broken asphalt, gravel, mud, sand and finally stretches of ice pockets known as ‘penitentes,' underlining once again the Africa Twin’s credentials as the best-performing off-road motorcycle in its class.The Honda CRF1000L comes equipped with a 998cc liquid-cooled Unicam engine that can provide up to 94 horsepower at 7,500 revs and 98 Nm (72.2 lb-ft) of torque at 6,000 rpm. From here you can either go for a standard transmission or a DCT. Naturally, the bike is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control, Drive and Sport riding modes, as well as switchableWith the DCT transmission, you can ride in two ways - fully automatic or sequential shifting done by you via the plus and minus buttons located on the left bar. Don’t worry, you can also do it by a foot selector lever for a more traditional feel.