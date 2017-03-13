autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Honda Africa Twin Breaks Height Record

 
13 Mar 2017, 15:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Just a year went by since the successful return of the Africa Twin to Honda’s motorcycle lineup, and it already broke a new record by getting at the highest altitude a twin-cylinder motorcycle ever got.
And because that doesn’t sound too interesting or challenging, the location of the record was the world’s highest active volcano - the Nevado Ojos del Salado. It is located between Argentina and Chile and got tackled by five Africa Twin riders who eventually reached a record-breaking 5,965 meters (19,570 ft) above sea level.

Fabio Mossini, enduro champion from Honda’s Sud America race team, was the man chosen to reach the new landmark before further progress was halted by 2 meters of snow.

After five days of acclimatization, and riding standard Africa Twins specially equipped with Termignoni exhaust, revised final sprockets, new Metzeler MC360 tires and a range of Honda genuine accessories, the international team completed their ascent within 24 hours.

Their route took them - in temperatures as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius (41 Fahrenheit) - through broken asphalt, gravel, mud, sand and finally stretches of ice pockets known as ‘penitentes,' underlining once again the Africa Twin’s credentials as the best-performing off-road motorcycle in its class.

The Honda CRF1000L comes equipped with a 998cc liquid-cooled Unicam engine that can provide up to 94 horsepower at 7,500 revs and 98 Nm (72.2 lb-ft) of torque at 6,000 rpm. From here you can either go for a standard transmission or a DCT. Naturally, the bike is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control, Drive and Sport riding modes, as well as switchable ABS.

With the DCT transmission, you can ride in two ways - fully automatic or sequential shifting done by you via the plus and minus buttons located on the left bar. Don’t worry, you can also do it by a foot selector lever for a more traditional feel.
honda africa twin Honda motorcycles off-road record adventure
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our CADILLAC Testdrives:

2015 Cadillac Escalade73
2014 CADILLAC XTS71