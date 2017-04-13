Master Yoda Porsche 911 Turbo Has 1,300 HP, For 1/2-Mile War Aims

The time has once again come to answer a question nobody asked: what would Master Yoda drive, if he engaged in drag racing battles?





Well, if we pay attention to the machine in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the answer seems to be a Porsche 911 Turbo. Truth be told, the uber-balanced character of the Neunelfer, which has been perfected over time, seems to fit the profile just fine.However, we should mention that this Zuffenhausen machine now packs no less than 1,300 ponies. As such, the owner of the Porscha decided to engage in half-mile battles.The 911 was caught on camera while doing its thing at the Puerto Rico Half Mile, an event housed by the Rafael Hernandez Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.And you shouldn't imagine that the sprinting experience was the kind that saw the guy behind the wheel holding on to the steering wheel and waiting for the speedometer needle to do its job.Since this Neunelfer comes with a stick shift, the man occupying the driver's seat had the pleasure to work the gears in his quest for dazzling velocity values.The adventure seen here was the first for the new monster-boost setup of the car, so you should expect a bit of a roller coaster ride. We should tell you that, on the day of the event, the owner of the Porsche 911 Turbo aimed to hit 200 mph.And no, we don't have any idea why the owner of this uber-boosted Turbo decided to strap a GT3 rear wing on the posterior of the thing.P.S.: If you're experiencing deja vu after zooming in on this story, it might be because we also talked about a nitrous Lamborghini Huracan and a twin-turbo Dodge Viper that battled for half-mile glory at the said event.