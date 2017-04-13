Twin-Turbo Dodge Viper Sets Stock Engine World Record with 194 MPH 1/2-Mile Pass

One of the reasons for which the Viper is no longer the Dodge halo car (say hello to the Demon
!) has to do with the naturally aspirated nature of its V10 heart. Well, some Viper owners out there just can't go without the forced induction kicks, which is how we end up with records such as the one we're here to discuss.
A Gen V Viper
(this is actually the third incarnation of the V10 beast, but the supercar's fan base is also counting the facelifts for the first two) recently managed to set a new half-mile record, hitting no less than 194 mph.
Any machine that gets close to 200 mph in the standing half-mile sprint is worthy of our attention and this Dodge
takes things even further, having achieved the said velocity while still using the stock motor.
Sure, a twin-turbo kit was installed, but the idea is that the 8.4-liter motor of the snake has kept its factory condition.
This Viper has been massaged by Calvo Motorsports, who knows a thing or two about playing with venomous creatures. Keep in mind that we're talking about a customer car here, while the developer's Gen V machine can deliver north of 2,000 ponies.
Returning to the record-setting machine, which pulled the feat in Puerto Rico, the bolt-on twin-turbo package installed on the vehicle dials things all the way to 1,300 horses.
As you could expect, the list of mods is limited, so, turbos aside, it only involves a custom fuel system, a Motec ECU
and, of course, a reinforced clutch that was supplied by Tilton.
The video at the bottom of the page allows us to see the Viper in action, wheelspin launches and all. And, as the developer explains, the car has even more potential, but its performance was limited by the fact that its owner hadn't changed the tires after having hooned the machine at the Texas Invitational event earlier in the year.