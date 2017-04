Seeing car owners enjoying a miniature versions of the rides is nothing new and when the scheme involves a Porsche 911 R, the level of excitement goes through the sky.

Nothing better than driving home in this beauty after a weekends racing.

This is exactly what we're here to show, with the three-pedal special in the media below having received its own scale model.To the best of our knowledge, this is the world's only Lava Orange-dressed 911 R that wears white stripes, so mirroring the color spec on a 1:43 model only seems natural.This example of the 911 R was delivered via Porsche Centre Colchester, which seems to enjoy playing the social media instruments.We'll use this ocasion to remind you that the said shade of orange served as the launch color of the 991.1 GT3 RS (now that the 991.2 Rennsport Neunelfer is almost ready to make its debut, we have to stick to the exact moniker).Purists would better look away at this point, as the British owner of this Porsche 911 R has decided to take his rear-engine animal down the tuning route.To be more precise, the 4.0-liter flat six occupying the posterior of the machine has been gifted with a Sharkwerks exhaust. It's worth noting, that, with a skilled wrench wielder, the move can be reversed in the time it takes one to complete a couple of Nurburgring laps. So, if we take an objective look at this custom job, there's nothing to fret about.And we've added a piece of footage at the bottom of the page, one that attempts to deliver a sample of the Porscha's aural might. Keep in mind that the stick animal was still in its break-in period when the clip was recorded, with the driver keeping things below 6,500 rpm.Speaking of scaled-down Zuffenhausen machines, this Porschephille seems to have a thing for such contraptions, as you'll be able to notice below.