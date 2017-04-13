autoevolution

Nitrous-Fed Lamborghini Huracan Aims for 1/2-Mile Glory, Goes All Out

 
13 Apr 2017, 14:47 UTC
by
Lamborghinis and nitrous kits don't get put into the same sentence all too often, with the Huracan we have here being one of the exceptions.
The V10 animal recently went on a drag racing adventure, with the shenanigan having taken place in Puerto Rico - the event was housed by the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla.

At first, the guy behind the wheel wanted to keep the bottled secret of his Raging Bull to himself, but, with the transparent engine cover of the Huracan, that was an impossible task.

The 5.2-liter V10-motivated beast was gifted with a pair of nitrous recipients that are accommodated in the nose of the machine. According to the driver of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, the sprinting stunts delivered here saw the Lambo using a 75 shot of nitrous.

We're dealing with a half-mile stunt, with the owner of the mid-engined exotic aiming for a 170 mph result.It's time for comparos
For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the "standard" incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan, which sends 610 ponies to all four wheels, can hit north of 155 mph in the half-mile sprint.

At the other end of the velocity scale, we find an Underground Racing-modded Huracan, which managed to reach no less than 247.55 mph when given the task discussed here.

The feat, which took place last fall, was achieved by a twin-turbo incarnation of the Huracan. The tons of custom work done to the car meant that its V10 delivered about 2,500 horses.

Of course, such a monstrous output figure requires serious supporting mods, while the factory dual-clutch tranny of the said Huracan made room for a sequential setup, which can be considered the norm in the business.

You can check out the piece of footage below to see whether the nitrous-loaded Lamborghini Huracan managed to hit its 170 mph goal.

