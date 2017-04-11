autoevolution

2018 Audi TT RS Roadster vs Audi R8 V10 Spyder Drag Race Is a Desperate Struggle

 
11 Apr 2017
by
Remember the times when naysayers used to call the Audi TT an over-glorified Golf? Well, the day has come to see a TT engaging in a drag race against a Lamborghini Huracan sibling with fair chances.
That's right - we're here to show you a sprinting battle that involves a 2018 Audi TT RS Roadster and an Audi R8 V10 Spyder. The pair of go-fast Audis was put through its paces by French publication L'argus. The Journos found an empty stretch of road, engaged the Launch Control features of the machines and kicked off the velocity brawl.

In theory, the 400 hp TT RS Roadster can play the 0 to 62 mph (make that 100 km/h) game in 3.9 seconds, which means that it sits just 0.3 seconds behind the base Audi R8 Spyder model, if we may call the V10 barer that.

In the real world, though, the reaction time seems to have the power to make the difference in such a drag race that pits the TT against the 540 hp mid-engined supercar.

The two Ingolstadt machines take things up to 136 mph (220 km/h) and while the said velocity value is far from the top speed numbers of the TT RS and the R8 and yet this speed is enough to get an idea of what happens when these two are thrown at each other. The piece of footage at the bottom of the page also involves a speedometer view, so you'll get all the details of the race.

Both vehicles send their power to all four wheels, albeit using different versions of the automotive producer's quattro all-wheel-drive and both make use of seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions.

The surprise some might experience after checking out the battle we have here reminds us of the time when the Audi R8 V10 Plus drag raced a Lamborghini Huracan Coupe, the "base" 610-4 model and won, even though the comparison is a bit of a far stretch.

