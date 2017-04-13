Alfa Romeo Giulia Q vs BMW M3 Competition vs Cadillac ATS-V Drag Race Is Brutal

A standing kilometer drag race allows the competitors to fully stretch their legs and, when we're talking about velocity battle machines such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the BMW M3 Performance and the Cadiallc ATS-V, we bet you're just as eager to see the fight as we are.





The uber-sedans we're dealing with have many things in common, from their twin-turbo six-cylinder engines and their two-pedal environment to the rear-paw aura that defines them.The Bimmer and the Caddy even share the power-to-weight ratio, burdening each of their horses with 3.9 kilograms, while the Alfa comes with 3.5 kg/hp.In the real world, the 510 hp Giulia Q , the 450 hp M3 Competition and the 470 hp ATS-V have extremely different ways of delivering their velocity kicks. But none of that matters in this number brawl, with the piece of footage below allowing you to focus on the 1 km (make that 0.62 miles) finish line numbers.And if we take a look at the tests done by various magazines, we'll notice that the F80 M3 can complete the standing kilometer in as little as 11.8 seconds, when gifted with the Competition Package. The best recorded performance of the Quadrifoglio-badged Giulia sits 0.1 seconds higher than that of the M car, while the ATS-V needs at least 12.1 seconds for the task.Nevertheless, those times were recorded during separate tests, which means that, for instance, the reaction times or tire variables in the three-way drag race below can make a difference. For instance, the Giulia can be seen dancing away from the starting line, which is not exactly the quickest way to kick off a race.Here's a random spoiler alert for you: one of these go-fast four-doors mentioned above packs a rear lip spoiler that can be used as a crosshair for aiming at the overtaken enemies.